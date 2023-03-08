Mahama’s flagbearership will help NPP break 8 —Nana Boakye

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Mar - 08 - 2023 , 14:00

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has stated that the NPP’s agenda to break the eight-year governance cycle will be easier if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) put up former President John Mahama as its flag bearer.

He said the NPP would have the third opportunity to defeat former President John Mahama in the 2024 general elections if he is elected flagbearer of the NDC as was the case in both 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Nana Boakye, known in politics as ‘Nana B’, made this known to the media shortly after a training workshop for NPP constituency organisers and their deputies, including women organisers and Nasara coordinators, held in Cape Coast by the Central Regional branch of the NPP.

It was on the theme, “Mobilising for victory 2024; the role of the organisers.

The participants were taken through mobilisation and communications techniques among others.

According to the National Organiser of the NPP, “former President Mahama lacked credibility and had conflicting stances on major national issues, including the ex-gratia.

He said Ghanaians could not trust him and the NPP was ready for him or any other candidate chosen by the NDC.

Track record

He said the NPP would soon begin to play the former President’s track records to prove that he had nothing for Ghanaians.

Nana Boakye explained that the workshop was intended to train and build the capacity of constituency youth and organisers, women organisers and deputies to prepare them very well ahead for the 2024 general elections.

He indicated that breaking the eight was certain, adding that the party members were being equipped to ensure victory.