Bono East Region MDAs sign performance contracts

Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah Politics Mar - 08 - 2023 , 10:01

All the 11 Municipal and District Assemblies(MDAs) in the Bono East Region have signed performance contracts with the Local Government Service for the year 2023.

The performance contract spells out key performance indicators that measure the social contract between the service providers and citizens at the various assemblies.

The service has also instituted an evaluation tool (District League Table) to rate the performance of the assemblies and the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs).

In the year 2020 performance league, the Nkoranza North District was adjudged the overall best among the 260 Metropolitan, Minicipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country while the Bono East was ranked third out of the 16 regions.

In the recently released league table, the Bono East maintained its third position but was adjudged the best among the six newly created regions while Sene East was the best performing district in the region and eighth in the country.

Efficient delivery

At the signing of the contracts last Friday at Techiman, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, charged the MDAs to ensure efficient services delivery that could earn more districts in the region ranked among the best 10 in the country.

Sene West came first, Nkoranza North was second and Kintampo South and Techiman North took 3rd and 4th positions respectively in the region.

The Bono East Chief Director of the RCC, George Padmore Mensah, observed that districts in the region performed better than the municipalities and urged the municipal assemblies to perform better this year.

The Dean of the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region, Daniel Yaw Owiredu, pledged that with hard work, most of the assemblies would be ranked among the best performing districts in the ensuing years.