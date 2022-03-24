Bawku needs peace for development — MPs

SIX Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Bawku Traditional Area in the Upper East Region last Tuesday put aside their political differences to help de-escalate the tension and clashes in the area.
It was also to address the deterioration of relations between security personnel and residents following clashes in the area.
Led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Zebilla, Mr Cletus Avoka, the others were the NDC MP for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga; the NDC MP for Garu, Mr Albert Alalzuuga Akuka; the NDC MP for Tempane, Madam Lydia Akakudugu; the NDC MP for Pusiga, Madam Laadi Ayamba, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Binduri, Mr Abdulai Abanga.
The move by the MPs was also to help restore peace to accelerate the growth and development of the area.
Apart from meeting the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, and the Chief of Pusiga, Naba Ibrahim Ayomah Aguuri I, the delegation also engaged the Regional Coordinating Council , the Municipal Security Council and the residents of Buabula, a suburb of Bawku, where three persons died during exchange of gunfire between security personnel and some residents.
They also visited the area where some market women clashed with security personnel during an eviction exercise leading to the destruction of food items and injuries to some traders, including a journalist with Bawku based Sunshine FM, Robert Atiiga.
Context
Bawku has been the hotbed of decades-old ethnic conflict between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, a situation which has claimed several lives over the period.
The fight was ignited during Christmas, leading to the death of seven persons, including a female police constable.
No development
Speaking with the media, Mr Avoka said the MPs appreciated the fact that no development could take place without peace.
He said as MPs for the area, they were concerned about the escalating violence and wanted an end to it so that peace would prevail in the area.
“As MPs, we are committed to sustaining the peace within the traditional area for the benefit of all,” he stated.
For his part, the Bawku Naba, Naba Azoka, who welcomed the MPs, expressed his dissatisfaction about recent happenings in the area which had led to heightened tension in the Bawku Municipality.
“I wish to call on residents to exercise restraint to maintain law and order in the traditional area,” he said.
Related articles:
Presby Church prays for peace in Bawku as midwifery college, hospital partially shuts down
3 Ministers directed to brief Parliament on Bawku
Trader injured, journalist assaulted at Bawku
Bawku shooting: 3 feared dead; 3 soldiers injured and airlifted to Accra