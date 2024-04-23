We’ll work to ensure victory in 2024 polls - NDC V/R Parliamentary caucus assures

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Apr - 23 - 2024 , 09:23

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Regional Caucus in Parliament, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has said the group is focused and poised to ensure that the NDC wins the 2024 election in the region and the entire country convincingly.

He expressed confidence that the largest opposition party was certain of victory in the 2024 general election and, therefore, the caucus was working hard to ensure that the voter turnout and margin of victory exceeded that of the 2020 election to secure a one touch victory for the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The NDC in the 2020 presidential elections in the Volta Region secured a total of 606,424 votes, representing 84.81 per cent, while the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) obtained 101,084 votes, representing 14.14 per cent.

Increase votes

Mr Bedzrah, who is also the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said the caucus would work hard through the party’s structures in the region to increase its votes.

He added that the region which was considered as the stronghold of the party would play its part to ensure a resounding victory for the party and its flag bearer. Mr Bedzrah said the NDC has been very instrumental in the development of his constituency and hoped that the NDC returned to power to continue the great works it started in the areas of education, health, road infrastructure and electrification.