Support Asenso-Boakye for another term in Parliament - President appeals to Bantama Constituency

Emmanuel Baah Politics Nov - 17 - 2023 , 06:12

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the people of Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region to retain Francis Asenso-Boakye as their Member of Parliament in the 2024 general election.

He said looking at the level of commitment and competence showed by Mr Asenso-Boakye when he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and currently as the Minister for Works and Housing, it would hurt if the MP was not retained.

“It will hurt me so much if the people of Bantama throw him away.

Give him the opportunity to represent you again, and he will come and continue the good job he has been doing,” President Akufo-Addo said last Wednesday during the inauguration of a modern library and technology hub in the Bantama Constituency named after the President.

The new library at Bantama is the 127th library in the country.

The Akufo-Addo government has so far built 66 libraries across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Community Library and Technology Hub, the President praised Mr Asenso-Boakye for his contribution at the Jubilee House as Deputy Chief of Staff, stating that the Bantama MP was seen as a hardworking man during his service at the seat of government.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he was appreciative of the efforts of Mr Asenso-Boakye and the decision to name the project after him (the President).

He stressed that he was even more happier because the project named after him was an educational one.

''Thanks for grooming Asenso-Boakye for me. He does things best,” the President added.

He, however, urged Ghanaians to eschew ethnocentric and religion-based politics, stressing that his competence as a candidate was what mattered.

He expressed the hope that the New Patriotic Party’s flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would be an excellent president.