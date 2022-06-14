Public, political consensus critical to constitutional reform — NCCE

A member of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Victor Brobbey, has stated that broad public and political consensus is critical to any constitutional reform.
He has, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to freely make suggestions for any updates of the constitution.
He said the constitution was a national document that embodied the spirit and ideals of the nation and required national consultation in any amendment.
Sensitisation
Mr Brobbey stated this at a sensitisation programme for officers and personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra.
It was on the theme: “Three Decades of Constitutional Rule; Revisiting the Agenda for Reforms.”
The sensitisation programme was also to sustain awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution in order to deepen and sustain Ghana’s democracy.
Also, the event was used to remind the GIS of its legitimate duty to protect and uphold the tenets of the 1992 Constitution in their line of work.
Interpretation
Mr Brobbey said although the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the constitution through its judgement was good, the Supreme Court’s method was not exactly the best way to respond to constitutional deficits.
“This explains our decision to consult officers and other Ghanaians on the extent of constitutional reform necessary for the 1992 Constitution,” he explained.
Mr Brobbey, therefore, called for “a more deliberate, systematic and inclusive effort which will lead to better reflection of what the populace really wants as provided by the Constitution in chapter 25.”
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, commended the NCCE for leading the conversation on the need for a review of the Fourth Republican Constitution.
According to him, an unexamined constitution was not worth having, stating that calls for review of certain areas of the constitution were in the right direction.
The Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of Command Post and Operations (DCGI/OPS), Laud K. Afrifa, recommended some amendments regarding the National Security architecture of the country.
That, he said, was because the dynamics and importance of immigration had drastically shifted from how it was 30 years ago.