Minority to go ahead with #OccupyBoG on Sept 12

The Minority in Parliament says it will go ahead with its intended street protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies on Tuesday, September 12.

The High Court in Accra today (Sept 8), gave the Police seven days to change the title of an injunction application seeking to debar the Minority from protesting at the frontage of the BoG in Accra.

The police has rather proposed a new route for the protesters citing security reasons as to why the frontage of the BoG cannot contain the protesters.

The High Court presided over by Justice Edward Twum, today said the use of “Republic” as the title on the application brought by the Ghana Police Service was a mere misnomer on behalf of lawyers of the Police Service.

The court added that the service had indicated in the supporting documents that the real intention was to institute the action on behalf of the Inspector General of Police for the Police Service, a corporate body with the capacity to sue and be sued under the 1992 constitution and not the Attorney-General

The Minority MPs, through their lawyer, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, objected to the police filing the injunction application without authorisation from the Attorney General.

He argued that this practice is a violation of the State Proceedings Act, which gives the Attorney General the power to initiate civil proceedings in the name of the republic.

Speaking to journalist after Friday's proceedings, the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said ”but the good news is that a new notice according to the police has been served on them by the minority caucus and with respect to that fresh notice, no injunction has been given by any court restraining the minority caucus, AriseGhana and other progressive forces who are part of this struggle from embarking on demonstration which is scheduled for Tuesday the 12 of September”

Meanwhile, the organisers of the #OccupyBoG protest will meet with the police later today to discuss the protest planned for September 12.

