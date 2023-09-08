VP Bawumia engages NPP Delegates in Oti and Volta Regions

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 08 - 2023 , 21:49

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has resumed his extensive outreach to New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituents at the grassroots level, following the Super Delegates Conference of the party.

Dr. Bawumia's resounding success in the Super Delegates Conference, where he secured approximately two-thirds (68) of the valid votes, has positioned him as a leading contender for the NPP's flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Displaying unwavering determination, Dr. Bawumia is actively re-engaging with the party's foundational base, leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of the flagbearer position.

Sources within his campaign team have indicated that Dr. Bawumia's itinerary includes an extended visit to the Oti Region, followed by a subsequent engagement in the neighbouring Volta Region upon the completion of his Oti Region tour.

This comprehensive tour seeks to establish a direct link between the Vice President and all key party stakeholders, encompassing polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, and the Council of Elders in each constituency.

Dr. Bawumia commenced his tour today in Buem, subsequently visiting the Guan Constituency, as part of this concerted effort to engage with and garner support from the party's grassroots.