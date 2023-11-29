Aspiring NPP MP for Akyem Swedru supports alma mater

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Nov - 29 - 2023 , 07:18

A Parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Akyem Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, last Saturday donated large quantities of essential items to the Akyem Swedru Senior High School (SHS), his alma mater.

The items included 200 metal bunk beds, 400 students mattresses, four laptop computers, a 65-inch plasma television set and seven large boxes of assorted library books.

The donation of the items was in response to an appeal by the school authorities to Mr Kwaning-Bosompem to help find solutions to some of the school's challenges to enhance teaching and learning.

Advise

Making the presentation, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who is also the Controller and Accountant General, advised the staff and students to take proper care of the items.

He announced that he had rehabilitated the girls' dormitory block of the school and some staff bungalows which were destroyed by rainstorm recently.

He stated that in 1998, he walled the girls' dormitory blocks, adding that he recently painted the school's dining hall and provided a deep freezer for the kitchen before the celebration of the 50th anniversary.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who was a science student of the school 43 years ago, promised to renovate the school's science laboratory and install modern equipment in it.

He urged the management of the school to contact him whenever the school was in dire need of some teaching and learning materials as he was ready to assist at any time.

Appreciation

The Headmaster of the school, Eric Afari Agyapong, who was overwhelmed by the donation, was grateful to Mr Kwaning-Bosompem for helping the institution with some of its critical needs, especially the bunk beds and students mattresses as the newly constructed dormitory did not have a single bed and mattress.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to other affluent people from the area to emulate the example of Mr Kwaning-Bosompem to solve the pressing needs of the institution.