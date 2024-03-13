Akwamuhemaa advises politicians to make December 7 polls incident-free

The Queenmother of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma II, has called on Ghanaians, especially politicians, to make this year’s elections incident-free.

She said Ghana needed peace to accelerate her development agenda; hence, the need for Ghanaians not to be involved in any activities that would mar the beauty of the December 7 general election.

Nana Afrakoma made the call when she launched the 60th anniversary of her enstoolment and the unveiling of the 60th anniversary cloth at Akwamu Fie in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region.

Several activities, such as tree planting exercise, donation of exercise books by the queenmother to schoolchildren, lectures to be organised for queenmothers, a documentary of her life, thanksgiving service, a durbar & Akwasidae, will also be organised to climax the week-long celebrations.

Breed violence

As the electioneering was peaking, Nana Afrakoma said it was possible that some politicians and their followers would engage in some form of activities that would breed violence.

According to the queenmother, she had always been advocating peace because she had passed through a lot of challenges and that had not deterred her from her good works during her 60-year reign as queenmother.

She said as an Akwamuhemaa, she had realised that only peaceful conduct of elections would be in the interest of Ghanaians, as violence and chaos would roll back the country's development.

The youth, she said, should, therefore, be discouraged from all acts of violence, but rather be supported to be peace ambassadors for this year's elections.

She urged the electorate to accept the outcome of the elections and support any winner at the elections.

Living standards

"When campaigning for votes you should tell the people what you will do to improve their living standards to win their support but not to attack your political opponents," she stated.

Nana Afrakoma indicated that past elections witnessed violence in which some Ghanaians were injured and others killed and that should be a thing of the past.

Touching on her achievements, she said her charity work, coupled with her ability to resolve disputes as a mother, made her stand tall.

She said her passion to support women, young girls, children and the aged gave birth to her charity organisation, the Ohemea Afrakoma II Foundation, out of which the Nana Afrakoma II Vocational Training Institute was established.

She expressed appreciation to the Akwamus and Ghanaians as a whole for their support which enabled her to play the role of a queenmother.

The Omanhene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Akwafo Akoto III, prayed for good health and a long life for Nana Afrakoma.

He was hopeful that God would continue to protect her due to the good works she had been doing for Akwamuman.

