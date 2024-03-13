2024 Elections: PPP to contest 10 parliamentary seats

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Mar - 13 - 2024 , 06:53

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) will contest in not more than 10 constituencies in the parliamentary election of the upcoming 2024 general election.

It said, unlike the previous elections where the party presented candidates across the country, the party would this year target 10 constituencies where its candidates could make the most impact in their quest to annex the seat.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic last Monday, the General Secretary of the PPP, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, indicated that in the 2020 elections, the PPP presented candidates in 19 constituencies but for the 2024 general election, the PPP was looking at presenting parliamentary candidates in not more than 10 constituencies where they believe they had the best of chance of annexing those seats.

He did not, however, disclose the constituencies and regions the party had targeted to contest, adding that that would be disclosed after the party opens nominations in April this year.

“In the past, we spent a lot of resources trying to contest parliamentary elections in almost all the constituencies across the country but as a party, we have realised that it is not feasible and we rather would like to focus on a few targeted constituencies where we are hopeful of making an impact,” he said.



Background

In the 2012 general elections, the PPP fielded 206 parliamentary candidates but was unable to secure a single seat in Parliament.

In the 2016 elections, the PPP fielded 154 parliamentary candidates yet again the party was unable to win any of the seats in the legislature.

Mr Edmundson said the PPP was wrapping up its constituency and regional elections which started in December last year, adding that in April, the party would announce the opening of nominations for flag bearer nominations.

He said the nominations process would be completed by the end of April after which the PPP would start full-scale campaigning towards the 2024 general election.

Mr Edmundson mentioned Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, the 2020 Presidential Candidate and 2016 running mate of the party as having declared her interest in contesting the flagbearership slot, stressing that others would be known when the party opens nomination later this year.

