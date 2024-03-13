Atiwa West DCE lauds President’s inclusive appointments

Mar - 13 - 2024

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atiwa West in the Eastern Region, Douglas Puddy Amponsah, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his inclusive appointments which uphold the principles of good governance.

He said the President’s appointments which cut across ethnic divide has created opportunities for all, including non-indigenes of some geographical areas to occupy leadership positions and peacefully co-exist with indigenes to contribute their quota to the development of such areas.

Mr Amponsah whose Krobo parents settled in the Ekorso community in the district and had been the community’s Assembly Member for 15 years and eventually became the Presiding Member was recently nominated by the President for the position of DCE.

He was unanimously approved by all the 26 assembly members in an ecstatic event last week at Kwabeng, the district capital, which was attended by hundreds of people of diverse ethnic groups made up of Krobos, Akyems, Ewes, and others from the Northern Region.

The joyful ceremony was attended by chiefs and dignitaries such as the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Atiwa West, Korkor Asante, and the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who swore in Mr Amponsah.

Skeptics wrong

Mr Amponsah said his nomination by the President to represent him in the district had proven sceptics wrong that Nana Akufo-Addo only favoured Akyems when making recommendations and appointments for political offices.

Such a gesture, he said, would solidify unity among the various ethnic groups for the development of the district.

He solicited the assistance of the assembly members, chiefs and the residents to enable him to provide social amenities to improve their lot.

Support

Mr Acheampong, for his part asked the assembly members to support the new DCE in all deliberations.

Ms Asante,for her part expressed the hope that the DCE would mobilise the people to develop the area and win support for the party to “Break the 8” at the December 7 general election.

Earlier, the Atiwa West Co-ordinating Director, Seth Divine Nuworbor, and the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Yaw Boateng, affirmed their support for the DCE who according to them could help bring a facelift to the communities due to his long experience as an assembly member.