Attack on Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang misguided - Krosbi Mensah

Daniel Kenu Politics Mar - 13 - 2024 , 13:00

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, has described a statement made by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, attacking the personality of NDC running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as misguided and unacceptable.

Last Monday, during the final debate on the State of the Nation address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the floor of Parliament, the majority leader questioned the ability of Opoku-Agyemang to lead the NDC as its running mate in the upcoming elections.

He alleged that the NDC running mate was over 70 years old and out of juice, insinuating that her age, disqualifies her from holding such a position of responsibility.

"As a member of parliament representing Afram Plains North and a staunch advocate for women's rights and equality, I am deeply troubled by the recent comments made by Mr Afenyo-Markin about the two-time running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"These comments not only show disrespect but also reveal a significant gender bias that is incompatible with our society. I firmly believe that if Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman were a male over 70 years old, the honorable member for Effutu would not have made such derogatory statements. This is particularly concerning as we are actively working to pass the affirmative action bill to guarantee equal rights and inclusivity for all marginalised groups," a statement issued on Wednesday in parliament said.

The statement said Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman was not just an ordinary woman, "she is a distinguished scholar and catalyst."

The MP said as the first female Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and a former Minister of Education, among other notable achievements, her credentials speak volumes.

"Her selection as the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections and her subsequent re-selection for the upcoming elections in December 2024 is evidence of her leadership qualities, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of our nation.

"She embodies wisdom, knowledge, humility, and hope for the people of Ghana, especially the girl child. Her candidacy poses a significant threat to the ruling party NPP, leading them to attempt to discredit her," the statement said.

Although Mr Afenyo-Markin later retracted the statement on the floor, the Ms Krosbi Mensah said the Majority Leader should demonstrate better judgment and issue a formal apology to Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman and all women as well as to the NDC.

The statement called on all gender advocates and well-meaning Ghanaians to rise and support this milestone achieved by a woman and appreciate the NDC for recognising her in the higher office of a running mate and to disassociate themselves from discriminatory political comments such as what the leader of the majority has done.



