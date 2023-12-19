Ablekuma North Assembly outlines development projects

Daily Graphic Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 06:21

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North, Kofi Ofori, has outlined some strides made by the municipal assembly to improve development in the electoral areas.

At a town hall meeting in Accra last Wednesday, Mr Ofori said since it was curved out from Accra Metropolitan Assembly about five years ago, the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly had chalked up a lot of successes, especially in the area of drainage system, school infrastructure, roads and sanitation, among others.

Meeting

Held at the auditorium of the Church of Pentecost in Sakaman, the meeting forms part of efforts to bring governance to the grassroots level.

It was also aimed at rendering accountability and bringing to light the developmental projects, which have been undertaken in the year under review.

Present were assembly members of the municipal assembly, some prominent opinion leaders, traditional authorities and heads of departments, Key staff of the assembly and some residents of Sakaman Electoral area were also present.

Mr Ofori interacted with the residents during the open forum session, while some residents asked pertinent questions bothering their minds.

He assured the people of more projects in 2024.

The Head of the Urban Roads Department, Samuel Attoh, threw light on some projects implemented in late 2022 and the year 2023.

He mentioned Odorkor, Kwashiebu and Sakaman as areas having choked gutters, which had now been de-silted.

At Kwashiebu, he said the municipal assembly had started building culverts and gutters in other to improve their drainage system; though under completion, it had not yet been completed due to budget constraints.

He added that speedbumps had also been constructed at Nyamekye, Sakaman and other places in the municipality.

Infrastructure

For works, Kojo Awuah Asare said together with his team, they had completed the construction of the Polyclinic Building, the 18 Units block at Kwashieman Cluster of Schools, Odorkor 4 and 5, gravelling of the forecourt of the newly built polyclinic.

He said they had also educated on the processes involved in acquiring permits for building projects and certain requirements needed for a permit.