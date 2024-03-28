2024 Election: Make women central theme of campaign - Rev. Dzadzra to political parties

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Mar - 28 - 2024 , 10:41

A reverend minister has called on political parties to make women a central theme of their campaign messaging in the 2024 general election.

Rev. Anthony Selom Dzadzra said the time had come for the women to be recognised and allowed to play their role in the highest office of the land. He urged the governing New Patriotic Party to follow the path of the opposition National Democratic Congress to also consider a qualified woman as a running-mate for the December polls.

He said should the NPP also consider a woman as running-mate as the NDC had done, it would be almost certain that Ghana would have its first female vice-president from 2025, given that the two parties were the front runners for the top office.

Rev. Dzadzra spoke at the launch of his latest book, Woman Redefined, in Accra.

Endorsement

In attendance at the book launch were the Head Pastor of Fountain Gate Chapel International, Gate Pasture Assembly, Ofankor,­­­ Rev. Clement Anchebah; the Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, who unveiled the book; the Chief Executive Officer of American International School, Adelaide Araba Siaw-Agyapong, and a senior physician specialist and cardiologist, Dr Aba Ankomaba Folson, among others, who all endorsed the book.

"I have endorsed this book for life," Dr Dwamena-Aboagye said while unveiling the book. She expressed gratitude to the author and urged every young lady and man to get a copy to educate and reinform themselves about certain contrary and stereotypical perceptions they have about women playing vital roles in building families and society.

Opportunity for women

Rev. Dzadzra lamented that women have been stereotyped against, and traditionally pushed behind instead of giving them the opportunity to thrive. He noted that the country needed more women in governance, especially in the presidency.

"We have not allowed women to play their role. I believe that politically, we need more women. God didn't design the world for men always to play the major roles. We need the women.

We have stereotyped women, pushed them behind and created the impression that they can't play the role. God has made women capable of playing any role they are given".

"Politically, a woman can be a president or vice-president in Ghana; any political party that doesn't make a woman a running mate should not be voted for, and we must ensure this.

We have had a woman as a speaker of parliament, we have had a woman as chief justice and the current chief justice is also a woman. Why can't we have a woman as a vice-president? A woman can be a vice-president," he said.