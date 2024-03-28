Previous article: We must use the Easter to unite as people - NDC to Ghanaians

Let’s uphold rule of law — Bagbin

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 28 - 2024 , 10:45

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin has called on Ghanaians to uphold the rule of law and protect the interests of the people.

“Together, we can overcome any obstacle and emerge stronger, more united and more resilient than ever before,” he said. In a keynote address at the 2024 Suma Akwantu Kesie Festival, Mr Bagbin urged Ghanaians to rededicate themselves to the task of nation-building.

“Let us harness the collective wisdom and ingenuity of our people to overcome obstacles, bridge divides and forge a future defined by peace, prosperity and inclusivity,” he said.

It was on the theme “Culture for Development”.

He said the theme underscored the pivotal role that our cultural heritage played in shaping the future trajectory of the country.

Values

“Our traditions, customs and values serve as the bedrock upon which we build our collective identity and pave the way for sustainable development and progress,” he said. He described the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill by Parliament as a testament to the collective commitment to upholding the values and principles that define Ghanaians.

Mr Bagbin reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to seeing the Bill become law, adding that “this legislation is not only a reflection of our shared values and cultural heritage as Ghanaians but also a crucial step in safeguarding the moral fabric of our society against external influences and colonial manipulation.”

He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to stand firm in their resolve to protect the country’s traditional values and norms from erosion and preserve the dignity and sanctity of the Ghanaian and African identity.

He noted that the passage of the bill marked a triumph of the country’s democratic principles and a reaffirmation of its commitment to upholding traditional values.

Advocacy

Mr Bagbin, therefore, called on traditional leaders to continue their advocacy for the preservation of the country’s true values. He commended the Suma Traditional Council for its visionary leadership in reimagining the festival as a catalyst for development in the traditional area.

He also praised the council for the initiative to establish an ultramodern social centre in honour of the late Nana Kwadwo Adinkra, who invented the Adinkra symbols. “The Adinkra Centre will serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity, providing invaluable resources for youth training, cultural education and socio-economic empowerment," Mr Bagbin said.

He called on the people of Suma to rally behind their leaders to ensure the development of the area.