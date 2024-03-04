Guard against complacency - Lecturer urges stakeholders in Ghana’s democracy

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Mar - 04 - 2024

A political Economist at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Lord Mawuko-Yevugah, has urged stakeholders in Ghana’s electoral process to guard against complacency.

He said although Ghana has had eight peaceful elections since 1992, notwithstanding some occasional unease and loss of lives in certain periods, there was the need for the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties and Ghanaians in general, to guard against complacency.

He was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic after delivering a lecture in a zoom meeting with the Rotary Clubs of Accra Trinity, Accra Airport and Accra Speak Masters last Friday.

Buy-in

Based on the nature of elections in the country and its associated contestations as well as issues about credibility and trust, he urged the EC to be above reproach and be as consultative, transparent and open as possible in order to win the trust of the people, including their critics.

Prof. Mawuko-Yevugah cited for instance that if the EC would initiate any reform, it should get the buy-in of all stakeholders, particularly the various political parties.

“If the EC does not do that, the perception is created that they are trying to favour a political party and that undermines the whole electoral process,” he said.

He was convinced that the EC would ensure transparency in delivering free, fair and transparent electoral outcomes.

“That is the only way that if you come out with the result of the elections, people who lose freely and fairly will accept the outcome,” Prof. Mawuko-Yevugah said.

“I have no reason whatsoever to doubt Jean Mensa and other commissioners’ integrity and their ability to rise above any political manipulation so that nobody will have cause to doubt their integrity,” he said.

Prof. Mawuko-Yevugah, who is the Coordinator of GIMPA’s Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy programme, noted that the current administration of the EC had had to battle with many credibility issues since they assumed office.

“Just recently, there was additional appointment to the EC and civil society groups and other opposition parties raised concerns because it was proven that one of the newly appointed commissioners was politically aligned to the ruling government,” he said.

Be consultative

Prof. Mawuko Yevugah argued that the EC had the constitutional right to manage elections and do anything but in order to get other people on board, the commission needed to find a way to carry stakeholders along and not be unilateral.

“You cannot be preaching multiparty democracy in terms of the way we organise ourselves and then when it comes to the process itself, the EC does not want to be consultative and promote participation of other stakeholders,” he said.