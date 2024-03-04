Mahama to chair Obasanjo's book launch

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 04 - 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been invited by former Nigerian President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, to chair the launch of his new book on leadership.

The book titled "The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders" will be launched today, March 4, 2024, in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

Former President Mahama who shared this on his social media page [Monday, March 4] also said he will be the Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

He said he will use the opportunity to discuss transformational leadership and good governance, saying "I am excited to participate in these important conversations."