NDC will decentralise STEM programme — Mahama

Mar - 04 - 2024

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will decentralise the implementation of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme into all senior high schools, the leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has announced.

That, he explained, would be different from leaving the STEM schools into stand-alone campuses.

Mr Mahama, who is the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 presidential election, stated this in a response to a request by the National Muslim Conference of Ghana for the construction of STEM and TVET schools in all Zongo communities throughout the country.

Muslim manifesto

The Muslim Conference had presented a 14-point Muslim manifesto to the leadership of the NDC to incorporate into the party’s manifesto.

Among the proposals submitted by the Conference, which was led by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, were an amendment of the inter-state succession bill before Parliament to allow Muslims to decide their inheritance by Islamic ordinances, the construction of modern abattoirs that meet the World Health Organisation’s standard in all regions of Ghana, and the establishment of a permanent pilgrimage board that would facilitate the sacred trip to Mecca every year.

Response

Mr Mahama acknowledged that many of the points captured in the Muslim Manifesto were contained in the 2020 People’s Manifesto of the NDC.

He, however, acknowledged other critical issues and recommendations in the proposals that the NDC manifesto committee would consider to ensure that the Muslim community benefited from what was due them.

He assured the Muslim community of his already announced plan to establish a National Pilgrimage Authority to oversee all pilgrim activities in Ghana when elected to office in the 2024 general elections.

On behalf of the NDC, Mr Mahama, thanked the National Chief Imam and his entourage for the visit and their proposals.

He assured them that his team would take a keen interest in their requests and appreciated their proactive step, making it easier for him as the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress.

Conference

The General Secretary of the Conference, Alhaji Inusah Mohammed, explained that the Muslim community had long been deprived of equal opportunities to share in the national cake.

“The presentation of the Muslim manifesto to all political parties is, therefore, a proactive step to ensure they are not neglected by political actors again,” he said.