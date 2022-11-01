Elvis Afriyie Ankrah picks form to contest for NDC General Secretary

The Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has picked forms to contest the position of General Secretary of the NDC in the upcoming National Elections.
Mr Ankrah is one of three persons who have declared their intention to replace Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah alias General Mosquito who has decided not to seek re-election as General Secretary of the opposition NDC.
The NDC will be electing new national executives on December 17, 2022, to lead the party in the next four years.
"I have officially picked forms and intend to file my nomination to contest the position of General Secretary of the NDC in the upcoming National Elections," Mr Ankrah said in a Facebook post confirming his bid.
Other contestants for the role are the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and a former Minister of State, Franklin Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey.
Political life
Mr Ankrah began his life in politics as early as 1994 when he served as the president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana till 1996.
After this, he gained corporate experience working as a Sales and Marketing Representative at Mechanical Lloyd.
Since 2000, he has served as Deputy Campaign Spokesperson for President John Evans Atta Mills during his presidential primary and subsequently deputy campaign manager in the 2004 general election.
He has also served as Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations; Deputy Minister of Local Government; Campaign Coordinator for the John Mahama presidential campaign; Minister of Youth and Sports; Minister of state at the office of the President; and director of elections.