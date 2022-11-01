Be resolute, work for NPP - Yendi MP urges TESCON members

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has urged members of the party’s Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) to remain determined and resolute in working in the interest of the party.
He also encouraged them to, at all times, stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which had become the intellectual organ and the number one breeding ground for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.
Alhaji Mahama stated this when he addressed members of the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Boot Camp at the University of Ghana Business School in Accra last Friday.
He reminded the TESCON members of the fact that young people represented the life and soul of the NPP political tradition, and urged them to remain very instrumental in promoting the ideas and ideals of the great NPP tradition.
Breaking the ‘8’
Alhaji Mahama, who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), used the opportunity to task the TESCON membership to sell the good works of the NPP government which had demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling the very challenges confronting the nation’s youth through various interventions and policy frameworks.
He said: "As youth of the NPP, we may have a tougher responsibility, but breaking the eight is a must do for us. We must convince Ghanaians that changing a productive regime merely because it has lasted for eight years is not healthy for a country that seeks progress.
"We must prove beyond any reasonable doubt to Ghanaians why the party must not go after its two-term regime cycle. Beyond singing the chorus of ‘Breaking the Eight’, we must critically engage our minds forthwith.”
Donation
The Yendi legislator also made a donation of GH¢10,000 to support the programmes and activities of the Greater Accra TESCON and pledged to support the national TESCON when the need arose.
A Deputy Minister-designate of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Francisca Oteng, advised members of the confederacy to remain loyal and continue to work hard for the party's success in the 2024 election to break the eight.
The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku, eulogised the late Vice-President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, and made comments about his good works.
He charged the TESCON members to be good ambassadors of the party by propagating the good work of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration and defend the NPP whenever a lie was told about the party.