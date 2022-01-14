E-Levy critical for development — Mpraeso MP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Mr Davis Ansah Opoku, has urged Ghanaians to support the Electronic transaction levy (E-Levy), to enable the government to provide more development projects.
He stressed that the government had carefully considered the financial implications of the E-Levy and was of the firm belief that the ultimate benefits would be immense.
“We are not in normal times, the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed severe challenges on global economies and this has been a tough decision for the government,” he stated.
Osubeng
Addressing the chiefs and people of Osubeng in the Kwahu South Municipality, Mr Opoku said while the levy might not be what Ghanaians and the government had hoped for, the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic made it imperative for the government to execute more development projects.
“We understand the concerns of Ghanaians; we fully appreciate the challenges the people are facing. But the government machinery must operate and we must execute many development projects to improve the people’s livelihoods.
“Now that Parliament has passed both the budget and appropriation bill, we have to find the money to execute the many development projects in the budget. We cannot do this without the necessary funding. Considering the challenges imposed on the country by the unrelenting Covid pandemic, the E-Levy is a strategic tool to help raise funds for development,” he explained.
Propaganda
Mr Opoku urged the people to ignore any unhealthy propaganda from some opposition members stressing that while the government welcomed constructive criticism, there should be no place for vicious propaganda laced with distortions and untruths.
The Chief of Osubeng, Nana Adjei Debrah II, thanked the MP and the party executive members for the interaction and pleaded with the MP to play an important advocacy role for the community.
He said the community’s challenges were immense and identified the Osubeng road as a pressing challenge that must be addressed to relieve indigenes of the severe dust pollution that also posed a threat to their health.
Thanksgiving
At a thanksgiving service at the Osubeng Apostolic Church at Osubeng earlier, Mr Opoku, who is also a deacon at the church, assured the congregation that although the community had many development challenges, the government would resolve those challenges.
“I know one pressing challenge you are facing is your road. This is a project that is dear to the government and efforts are being made to address this challenge very shortly,” he indicated.
The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu South, Mr Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, admonished members of the church and the community to observe the COVID-19 protocol to help stem the pandemic tide.