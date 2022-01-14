Majority, Minority must cooperate — APC

The Founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga has urged the Majority and Minority to co-operate for the good of Ghanaians.
He stated that Ghanaians expected the current composition of Parliament to impact positively on their lives, hence the need for Members of Parliament (MPs) to work together in the interest of the people.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic on his party’s expectation from the eighth Parliament, which resumes sitting on January 25, this year, Mr Ayariga bemoaned development in the House last year in the election of the Speaker of Parliament and the consideration of the electronic transaction bill.
Co-operation
He said Ghanaians would prefer cooperation to conflict among MPs when it came to debate on national issues instead of the chaos witnessed on the floor of Parliament during some sittings of the house last year.
Mr Ayariga alluded to the chaos on the floor of Parliament in January last year during the election of the Speaker of Parliament and the brawl that broke out in December in the chamber over a proposed tax on electronic transactions.
According to him, Ghanaians deserved better than what was witnessed in the House in 2021.
Economy
On the economy, Mr Ayariga said the year 2021 was challenging for countries all over the world of which Ghana was no exception.
He said a number of businesses and individuals experienced economic hardships due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He appealed to the government to implement policies and programmes that would support the productive sectors, as well as individuals to relieve them from the hardships they endured in 2021.
Mr Ayariga called on the government to pursue and roll out stimulus packages for business, especially those in the informal economy to enable them to manage the social and economic impact of the COVID -19 pandemic.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.