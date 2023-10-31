Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto urges fairness and transparency in NPP Primary

Kweku Zurek Politics Oct - 31 - 2023 , 11:37

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate hopeful, has called on the Presidential Election Committee to ensure transparency and fairness in the NPP Presidential Primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.

In an interview at his office in Ridge, Accra, Dr. Akoto underscored the significance of a just and transparent election to uphold the party's unity as it approaches the 2024 general elections.

He expressed concern that any perception of favouritism or a lack of a level-playing field in the upcoming primaries could hinder efforts to unite the party against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the general elections.

Dr. Akoto urged the committee to have a forward-looking approach and prioritize the party's unity in conducting the primaries.

As the November 4 polls draw near, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture has intensified his strategic campaign efforts, engaging with grassroots delegates of the party. He has been meeting with Electoral Area Coordinators and selected Polling Station Executives who are part of his campaign team.

Dr. Akoto's campaign trail has taken him through various regions of Ghana, including Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo, where he has been presenting his vision for sustainable party-owned businesses aimed at creating jobs and providing incentives to the party's activists.

He emphasized that the party's success in the 2024 elections hinges on the hard work and dedication of these activists.

Dr. Akoto has been speaking to delegates, emphasizing that they deserve a leader who comprehends their challenges and can offer effective solutions. He urged delegates to afford him the opportunity to demonstrate his leadership qualities.

He expressed concern over the current state of the party and received applause from delegates in the Bono Region.

The NPP's National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, will witness over 210,000 delegates casting their votes to select the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Akoto is listed as number 3 on the ballot paper, having placed 4th in the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023. The NPP anticipates a highly contested and pivotal decision during the upcoming primary.