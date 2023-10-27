Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto pledges gender equality and economic empowerment for women

GraphicOnline Politics Oct - 27 - 2023 , 08:09

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, an aspiring candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to empower women economically and promote gender equality within the party.

Speaking to media representatives in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Dr. Akoto emphasized the vital role that women play in driving a thriving economy and recognized them as crucial contributors to the NPP's success.

Census data from 2021 highlights Ghana's higher female population, outnumbering males by 400,000. Dr. Akoto aims to leverage this demographic strength and prioritize women's active participation in the party.

He underlined the pivotal role played by the NPP's women's wing in grassroots mobilization, political participation, and advocacy for gender policies.

Dr. Akoto, a Cambridge University Scholar and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, committed to empowering women within the party and rectifying the issue of insufficient funds allocated to the women's wing.

Dr. Akoto's primary focus is on economically empowering women, especially those engaged in agriculture. Given the significant presence of female smallholder farmers in Ghana, he intends to provide them with essential resources such as farming tools, fertilizers, and technological knowledge to enhance their economic prosperity.

Recognizing the critical role of women throughout the economic value chain, the aspirant aims to strengthen institutions like the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to bolster these efforts.

He emphasized that women hold vital roles in the value chain, including as intermediaries who make substantial contributions to the economy.

Dr. Akoto expressed his commitment to empowering them, emphasizing the profound positive effects this empowerment can have on the nation's economy.

During interactions with Electoral Area Coordinators, a crucial component of his campaign team, Dr. Akoto stressed the pivotal role of grassroots delegates in selecting the party's presidential candidate.

He called upon their sense of responsibility, urging them to support him as the candidate who comprehends the people's needs and offers viable solutions to address their concerns.

The NPP is slated to hold its National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, to select a presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is positioned as the third candidate on the ballot paper and actively seeks the support of over 210,000 delegates in his endeavour to lead the NPP and potentially the nation.

As the election draws nearer, Dr. Akoto's commitments to empower women and reform the NPP are poised to be central issues in the party's internal election, ultimately shaping its trajectory and leadership for the forthcoming national elections.