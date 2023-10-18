Declare state of emergency in flooded areas – Mahama

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 18 - 2023 , 14:37

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the government to declare a state of emergency in the areas affected by floods following the spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Joining earlier similar calls in a Facebook post on Wednesday [October 18], Mr. Mahama said the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than "our crippled economy can bear."

“I recommend to Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately.” he stated.

The Assemblies of God Church and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Tuesday made similar calls for President Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency in the affected areas.

Tracts of land and communities downstream the Akosombo and Kpong dams have been flooded.

This follows the second-stage spillage of the two dams used to generate about a third of the country’s electricity supply.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) started the controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams, both in the Eastern Region, from September 15 this year following excess water in both reservoirs due to appreciable levels of rainfall.

