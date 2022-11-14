Bawumia reacts to Charles Adu Boahen's 'appearance fee' allegation; I'm not aware

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to the allegation of "appearance fee" before he engages with potential investors and businesses.
This is according to Anas Aremeyaw Anas's "Galamsey Economy" exposé. in which Charles Adu Boahen, whose appointment has just been terminated as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry is said to have alleged.
Dr Bawumia in his reaction in post on Facebook stated that Charles Adu-Boahen cannot continue being a Minister of State following Anas’ ‘Galamsey Economy’ which captured the minister as saying that he would give US$200,000 to the Vice President for his campaign activities.
The Vice President said he had no knowledge of any meetings by Adu Boahen and any businessmen who would want to invest in Ghana.
He also stated that his integrity is his hallmark and would never indulge in such acts for whatever reasons.
Below is a copy of what Dr Bawumia put out.
Vice President Bawumia's reaction
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia writes:
My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.
I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities.
Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment terminated as Minister of State
Meanwhile Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment has been terminated as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.
A statement dated Monday, November 14, 2022, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the termination was with immediate effect.
It followed allegations levelled against Charles Adu Boahen in the exposé "Galamsey Economy", by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
The statement said "after being made aware of the allegations... the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigation."
PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO TERMINATES APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES ADU BOAHEN
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.
After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé "Galamsey Economy", the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.
The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.