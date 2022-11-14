Bawumia: My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to ruin it

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has served notice that he won't allow people to use his name for corrupt activities because his integrity is his most cherished asset in life.
Dr. Bawumia reacted on Monday, following allegations by Anas Aremeyaw Anas that a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, had used the Vice President's name to solicit for $200,000 from investors, in order for he (Adu Boahen) to facilitate a meeting with the Vice President.
Dr. Bawumia in a post on Facebook stated he was not aware of any such dealing by the Minister.
I won't allow anyone to use my name for corrupt activities - VP Bawumia fumes over Adu Boahen's alleged shady deals
The Vice President stated his abhorrence for corruption and the use of his name for corrupt activities.
The Vice President described the position of the Minister of State as untenable, following the revelation, and called for his dismissal.
Shortly after the Vice President's post, President Akufo-Addo through the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin announced the termination of the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen.
President Akufo-Addo has also referred the conduct to the Special Prosecutor for further action.
Below is a full post by the Vice President:
My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.
I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.
I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities