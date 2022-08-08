Akufo-Addo: I’ll not heed to reshuffle calls to destabilize my govt

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to a public call for him to reshuffle his appointees, especially ministers of state and says he has no plans of heeding to those calls.
To him, the output of the ministers were consistent with the expectations and therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.
For all you know it is people who want to destabilize my government or people who are looking for jobs, who are behind those calls.
President Akufo-Addo made the reaction in a radio interview as part of his tour of the Northern Region this week.
more to follow…