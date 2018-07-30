134 File to contest NDC elections

At the close of nominations, 76 aspirants had filed their papers to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee elections
.
The rest are women's organiser — two, deputy women's organiser — five, youth organiser — three, deputy youth organiser — seven and Zongo caucus coordinator — two.
The contestants
The Secretary of the NDC Greater Accra Regional Elections Committee, Mr Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey, disclosed this last Wednesday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.
Those vying for the chairmanship include the incumbent Chairman, Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, and the incumbent Treasurer, Alhaji Yahaya
Those contesting for the secretary portfolio are Mr Victor Abdul-Fatah Quarshie-Adonoo, Mr Theophilus Tetteh Chae, Madam Lois A.K. Tetteh and Mr Aristo Nii Ayee.
For the organiser position, those in the race include Mr Maxwell Ofotsu Amevor, Mr Humphrey Tettey Tetteh Mensah, Mr Derrick Myres and Mr Anthony Nukpenu.
The aspirants for the treasurer slot are Alhaji Seidu Haruna, Mr Rabbon Kwashie Dodoo, Madam Regina
The communications officer aspirants include Mr Jerry Johnson, Mr Latif Osman, Mr Samuel Ablordeppey and Mr Gabby Asumin.
The women's organiser aspirants are Madam Felicia Mekpor-Bortey and Madam Lucy Rio.
The contestants for the youth organiser position are Mr Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey, Mr Thomas Mustapha Ashong and Mr Emmanuel Asogbey.
Those vying for the Zongo caucus coordinator are Mohammed Ashkar and Ismaila Horoya.
According to Mr Sackey, vetting of the respective candidates would take place from August 1 to 5, 2018.
Ashanti Region
For the Ashanti Region, fifty-eight persons successfully filed their nominations.
A total of 70 aspirants picked forms when nominations were opened between July 16 and 18 but 12 out of the number failed to submit their forms by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, the deadline for submission of forms.
Mr Raymond Tandoh, the Regional Secretary of the party, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said vetting of candidates would be held between August 1 and 5, 2018.
Commendations
Mr Tandoh commended the aspirants for the maturity they had shown and urged them to embark on decorous and clean campaigns devoid of insults, saying the exercise was a family contest.
He praised the media for keenly following the process and giving it the needed publicity.
Four people are vying for the chairmanship, which promises to be a close contest as all four are known party stalwarts in the Ashanti Region.
Contestants
The aspirants for the chairman slot are a former Deputy Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin; Kwadwo Adu Gyamfi, Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi and T.K. Braimah.