Mahama discusses security ahead of Zimbabwe elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama Sunday morning met with the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, TG Matanga and his team to discuss their preparations for the country’s elections slated for Monday, July 30.
Mr Mahama is leading a Commonwealth Observer Group to monitor Zimbabwe’s harmonized Elections.Follow @Graphicgh
The mission also includes a former boss of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the former president shared photographs of his meeting with the security chiefs.
He wrote: “Met this morning, in Harare, with the Commissioner General of the #Zimbabwe Republic Police, TG Matanga, and his team to discuss their preparations for Monday’s harmonized elections.”
Mr Mahama in a handshake with TG Matanga, the Commissioner General of Zimbabwe Republic Police
Mr Mahama, who was in Zimbabwe as part of the Commonwealth Observer Group’s activities returned to Ghana to pay his last respects to the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, a former Vice President of Ghana who was buried last Friday.
Mr Amissah Arthur served as Vice President under Mr Mahama.