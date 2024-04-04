Zoomlion supports 8-year-old Leukemia patient with GH₵25,000

GraphicOnline Apr - 04 - 2024 , 20:27

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., as part of its corporate social responsibility, has made a cheque donation of GH₵25,000 to support the treatment of eight-year-old Akua Ankumah.

Akua has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and is currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. She urgently needs a bone marrow transplant and other chemotherapy treatments in India, estimated to cost USD$87,000.

Presenting the cheque to Akua's parents on Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, explained that the donation is in line with one of the company's core values: Godliness and Fellowship.

"We receive many requests but cannot fulfill all of them. However, when we can, we do, and today's donation reflects our commitment to Godliness and Fellowship," she stated.

She also urged other stakeholders to come to the aid of little Akua, emphasizing the urgency of her situation.

"We have learned that she needs to fly out by Monday, so we urge other institutions to quickly come to her aid to help raise the needed amount," she appealed.

Receiving the cheque, Akua's mother, Mrs. Sharon Ankumah, thanked Zoomlion for the gesture and prayed for prosperity for the company.

She noted that the illness has taken a toll on the family since their youngest daughter was diagnosed.

Akua's father, Mr. Edwin Ankumah, stressed that they have spent close to GH₵90,000 since Akua's diagnosis last year.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow, the spongy tissue inside bones where blood cells are produced.

It is the most common type of cancer in children, and treatments offer a good chance for a cure. However, it can also occur in adults, though the chance of a cure is significantly reduced.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia occurs when a bone marrow cell undergoes changes (mutations) in its genetic material or DNA. Normally, DNA instructs a cell to grow and die at specific times. In ALL, mutations cause the bone marrow cell to continue growing and dividing.