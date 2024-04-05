PHOTOS: Kenyan President visits Nkrumah Mausoleum on final day of state visit

GraphicOnline Apr - 05 - 2024 , 05:17

Kenyan President William Ruto, accompanied by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Diaspora and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, visited the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Mausoleum in Accra on Thursday.

This visit marked the final day of President Ruto's State Visit to Ghana.

Also present were Deputy Chief of Staff and Deputy Head of Public Service Josphat Nanok and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who were part of the President's entourage.

During the visit, President Ruto laid a wreath at the Mausoleum as a gesture of respect to Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President.

President William Ruto lays a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Mausoleum in Accra on the final day of his State Visit to Ghana, April 4, 2024.

Image: PCS

President William Ruto pays respects at the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Mausoleum in Accra on the final day of his State Visit to Ghana, April 4, 2024.

Image: PCS

President William Ruto accompanied by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto is taken through by a guide at the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Mausoleum in Accra on the final day of his State Visit to Ghana, April 4, 2024.

Image: PCS