Eastwood Anaba inaugurates centre at Damolg-Tindong

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Apr - 05 - 2024 , 05:32

As a way of giving back to society, the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), a non-denominational organisation, has inaugurated a multipurpose spiritual centre at Damolg-Tindong in the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region.

The first phase of the facility is made up of an 800-seater auditorium, four syndicate rooms, a three-bedroom residence, a baptismal pond and changing room and two Gazebos. The second phase, when completed, will comprise a 100-seater library, guest accommodation facility, children’s playground, administrative block and a clinic.

It will be strictly used for activities that improve upon the status of the people and empower them to be righteous to glorify God.

Facility

More significantly, the facility will provide the necessary skills and technological knowledge to the people to engage in meaningful and profitable activities that have economic value to alleviate their suffering.

The project, dubbed: “Gibeath Ha-Elohim”, meaning hill of God, is situated on an 11-acre land which used to be the farmland of Rev. Anaba’s late father, Pantia Kolog Naab. The construction of the multipurpose facility, funded by Rev. Eastwood Anaba and his wife, Rev. Rosemond Anaba, in honour of their late parents, was to provide an auditorium for the people of the community and other adjoining areas to gather for purposes of education, worship and community development.

Management

Subsequently, the Gibeath Ha-Elohim Foundation (GIEF) has been formed to run the affairs of the project to manage the infrastructure to serve the beneficiary communities. Furthermore, the foundation will initiate projects and programmes for poverty alleviation and intervention in humanitarian crises in the region.

Honour

At the inauguration, the President of the EAM, Rev. Anaba, said the facility was to honour their late parents for their contributions towards their personal growth and development.

He said as an indigene of the community, it was prudent and proper to give back to the area for the benefit of the people, saying “as a son of the soil who has risen to the top echelon, I am duty-bound to turn back to contribute my quota towards its progress”.

Rev. Anaba noted that the auditorium was to provide a serene environment for residents in the community and its adjoining towns including the district assembly to converge for social gatherings and other activities within the district.

He stressed that the whole idea behind the project was to ensure empowerment of the users where people could meet to pray to change their lives, transform the district through the flourishing of businesses and provision of skills.

He said, “This is our little way of saying thank you to the community for their unflinching support over the years.”

Upcoming library

For her part, Rev. Mrs Anaba said she was excited about the library component of the facility as it would serve as a hub where children could come together to share ideas and do research to improve their communication skills.

“Over the years, I have encountered many intellectuals who hailed from the district and so I believe it is one community that has a lot of children who need to be supported to realise their potential,” she said.

She stressed that the library, if well-utilised by the children, would enable them to expand their vocabulary level to excel in their academic activities.

Transformation

In a remark, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, who dedicated the facility, commended Rev. and Mrs Anaba for the project as it would go a long way to transform the district.

He stressed, “This magnificent edifice shows that you have not entirely forgotten about your people and where you come from”, adding “may the Almighty God strengthen you to replicate this gesture in other parts of the region and the nation as a whole”.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Agnes Anamoo, used the occasion to appeal to indigenes to come back home to play their respective roles towards improving the district.

Writer’s email: [email protected].