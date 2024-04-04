Zoomlion commiserates with National Chief Imam

GraphicOnline Apr - 04 - 2024 , 18:18

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. has paid a courtesy visit to commiserate with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as he mourns the passing of his second wife.

Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024. She has already been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition. Before the burial, Janazah prayers were held at the residence of the National Chief Imam.

The Manager of Monitoring and Service Quality at Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., Alhaji Abdulai Abdullah, who led the delegation, explained that the visit was to stay updated on the programs and activities planned to celebrate the life of the late wife of the National Chief Imam.

"As part of our tradition, the Executive Chairman and management asked us to come and sympathize with the Chief Imam and his family and assure him of our support during this difficult time," he noted.

The National Chief Imam prayed for God's protection for the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, adding, "May God bless and reward you in all your endeavors."

The Chief Imam informed the delegation that the family will observe the 40 days of the passing of Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu on May 5, 2024.

The family of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, announced the passing of his wife yesterday.

A statement issued by the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, indicated that she died on Wednesday, March 27, although the cause of her death is not yet known.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a Facebook post, also expressed his condolences to the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community.