Expedited hearing of Dafeamekpor application right - Chief Justice

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Apr - 04 - 2024 , 15:22

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has explained that the expedited hearing of an injunction application against the approval of new ministerial designates was in the right direction.

Answering questions from Members of the Judicial Press Corps during an interaction today (April 4, 2024), Justice Torkornoo said the injunction application was ripe for hearing and therefore there was no need to delay it.

According to the Chief Justice, the applicant - Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor and the respondent - the Attorney-General (A-G) had all filed their respective processes, and therefore when the A-G requested for an expedited hearing, it was granted, leading to hearing notices to be served on all parties.

"In this particular case, as soon as the case was filed, the Attorney-General filed his affidavit in opposition so the case was ripe for hearing. We were going for an Easter break and the Attorney-General wrote and said this is a matter of governance so could the court issue hearing notices for the case to be heard.

"The court was going to sit on that Wednesday (March 28, 2024), so hearing notices were issued so the applicant who filed the case and all the respondents will come to court . The bailiff went to serve hearing notices. When the court sat on that day, the case was heard because hearing notices had been served on everybody . When the case was called, the affidavits of service were on the docket. We knew the applicant had been served, the Speaker had been served , the A-G had been served, the lawyer for the Speaker and the A-G were in court. The A-G had filed his affidavit in opposition. So nothing should stop the hearing and we dealt with the application on its merit," she said.