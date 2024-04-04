Ghana International Book Fair: AI is not a replacement of human creativity

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 04 - 2024 , 15:14

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be seen as not a replacement of human creativity but a tool that changes and improves what we can create”, the Chairman of Ghana International Book Fair, Asare Konadu Yamoah has said.

For him, although AI is a valuable tool, it should not be viewed as a substitute for human intelligence.

He explained that AI was designed to complement an individual’s creative abilities by offering additional support in generating innovative ideas, insights, and capabilities, ultimately helping people unlock their full creative potential.

Mr Yamoah made the statement at this year's launch of the 21st edition of the Ghana International Book Fair on the theme, “Books and Culture in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”.

He noted that AI has made it easier, more efficient and opened opportunities for transformational innovations that were previously unimaginable.

Nature of AI

Despite the transformative nature of AI, Mr Yamoah, said AI was fueling people's anxiety and expectations about the future and increasing their drive to explore more with technology.

“Our culture is being challenged to exhibit a variety of adaptable options, and books are not exempted. As publishing professionals, looking far beyond what persists currently is not enough for our business practice and survival,” he stated.

Mr Yamoah, who is also the President of the Ghana Publishers Association, stressed that the implications of AI to publishers were that they needed to overhaul their legal, technical and professional support systems such as their copyright laws, trade laws, industry conventions and practices and other services that we could use for the performance of our trade.

“We need to provide solutions to this creeping influence of Artificial Intelligence. It is a disruptive occurrence that is already shaping up the entire human growth opportunities,” he added.

Book Industry

UNESCO Country Director, Edmond Moukala N’Gouemo, stressed the importance of the book industry and access to literature in fostering creativity and economic growth.

He noted that books offered people exposure to new ideas which can spur innovation.

He offered his perspective on how colonial systems systematically oppressed African history and narratives through controlling education.

Mr N’Gouemo, therefore, underscored the significance of African and Afro-descendant populations of reconnecting with their histories, writings, and languages through cultural works.

AI’s impact

The Director of Training, Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), Emily Fiagbedzi highlighted the convergence of AI, noting the AI's growing impact on everyday life.

“The reality is, artificial intelligence solutions have been around for years, but the technology has become smarter and more easily integrated into our already tech-powered lives”, she stated.

Ms Fiagbedzi said the country’s book industry is a vibrant and unique ecosystem that is deeply rooted in rich oral tradition and cultural narrative.

Despite fears of AI replacing human storytellers, she stressed, AI tools could help generate ideas, improve grammar, and provide inspiration, however, lack the unique human qualities of bringing perspectives and emotional depth that could not be replaced.



“AI will undoubtedly bring and has brought some disruption to the industry. Yet not all disruption is bad. And if we understand the impact of the AI on the industry, we can leverage its positive contributions”, she added.