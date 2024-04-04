ECG engages Nsawam customers on innovations

Emmanuel Bonney Apr - 04 - 2024 , 11:15

Staff of the Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have engaged customers in Nsawam on innovations that the company has introduced to bring convenience to customers.

The initiatives include the loss reduction programme (LRP), the enhanced mobile app, ECG’s cashless service, request for service procedures and the ongoing mass replacement of non-smart post-paid and pre-paid meters with smart MMS-compliant prepaid meters.

Groups of customers who were engaged included people at the Nsawam main market, prisons market, the Adoagyiri central mosque, some churches and local communities. ECG also set up a help desk to resolve customer complaints.

Change

In an interview, the ECG District Manager for Nsawam, Benjamin Hagan, said the company was currently changing thousands of post-paid and non-smart prepaid meters in the district, and so it was necessary to create awareness through regular engagements with customers.

“In the Accra West Region, some meters are being replaced for free. The smart prepaid meters offer customers the convenience of topping up credits onto their meters using the ECG power App or short code,” he said.

Mr Hagan requested customers to allow officers who were clearly identified by their I.D. cards into their premises to replace the meters, and gave an assurance that all outstanding credit balances on the old meters would be accounted for, and transferred to the customers’ new smart prepaid meter.

The marketing officer for the Accra West region, Elizabeth Appiah, touted the benefits of the enhanced ECG app, saying “the ECG mobile app accepts payments from all mobile money wallets, Visa and Mastercard”.

“Through the app, customers can check their daily consumption and report faults,” she said, adding that mobile money transactions with ECG did not attract e-levy charges.

Advice

The ECG Accra West Regional Commercial Manager, Sylvester Abrefa Besea, advised customers to be vigilant and not to fall victim to the activities of fraudsters who might take advantage of the ongoing exercise.

He also directed customers to contact the nearest ECG office or the call centre for any clarifications, reiterating that the meter replacement exercise was free for all customers. The Accra West region has eight operational districts. These are Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korlebu and Nsawam.