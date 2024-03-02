Dafeamekpor: NDC MP apologises to Asamoah Gyan

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 02 - 2024 , 09:43

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has apologised to Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for suggesting that he intentionally missed a penalty at the 2010 FIFA World Cup to prevent the then NDC-led government from receiving acclaim.

Mr. Dafeamekpor had criticised former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan over his recent political alignment with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The MP's remarks came in response to Gyan’s inclusion in the NPP’s campaign manifesto appointees for the upcoming 2024 elections. The ex-striker has been appointed to head the sub-committee of Youth and Sports in the NPP’s campaign structure, as well as being part of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee.

The Parliamentarian raised concerns about Gyan’s political association, stating that a national figure of his stature should remain publicly non-partisan.

Mr. Dafeamekpor stated, “There is everything wrong with that. When you are a national figure like that…you have to remain non-partisan.”

He went further, suggesting a connection between Gyan’s NPP affiliation and his infamous penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal against Uruguay. The miss, according to Dafeamekpor, was a deliberate attempt to prevent the then NDC-led government from receiving acclaim.

“I can reasonably say that it is because of partisan politics that he intentionally missed the penalty; for this government (NDC) to get all the glory, he won’t play to score the penalty,” he alleged in an interview with Radio XYZ.

Gyan in a witty response to the accusations, wrote on X: “Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon.”

However in a tweet today on X, Dafeamekpor said upon reflection, he was retracting and apologising unreservedly to the former Al Ain striker.

He tweeted: "The Black Stars & other National Teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams and aspirations for glory to the world. Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologize to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments".

Asamoah Gyan who retired from professional football in June 2023 holds the record as Africa’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup with six goals and the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals.