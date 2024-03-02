2 Stadiums open for African Games Table tennis team in action Monday

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 02 - 2024 , 08:00

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, yesterday inaugurated the University of Ghana Sports and Rugby Stadiums, crucial venues for the 13th African Games - Accra 2023 – which get underway with table tennis at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) dome on Monday.

The inauguration marked a significant milestone in Ghana's journey towards hosting top athletes from across the continent, with the Black Loopers carrying the hopes of the nation ahead of the badminton competition at the Borteyman Sports Complex on Monday.

In his address, the Vice-President emphasised the nation's commitment to not only host the games but also leave a lasting legacy in sports infrastructure.

He highlighted the construction of world-class facilities, including the Borteyman Sports Complex, aimed at fostering sports development for future generations.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, boasting a capacity of 10,000 seats, will host the official opening ceremony of the Games on March 8.

Modern facilities

Equipped with a Mundo athletic track, warm-up track, and a modern rugby pitch, the stadium is a testament to perseverance, with construction spanning over 15 years and enjoying support from

past administrations.

Expressing gratitude to former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for the initial funding, Dr Bawumia underscored the government's dedication to sports development.

"I am particularly excited about the University of Ghana Sports Stadium due to its chequered history. The construction started over 15 years ago under John Agyekum Kufuor until President Akufo-Addo assumed office and decided to complete it," he said.

"I will like to thank President Kufuor and the GETFund for providing initial funding for the construction of a stadium for the nation's premier university".

He cited the construction of 150 astro turfs nationwide and 10 multi-purpose sports facilities across the regions as evidence of tangible progress.

History

With Ghana poised to host the African Games for the first time in history, the Vice-President called on all citizens to embrace the momentous occasion.

He urged Ghanaians to show hospitality towards the anticipated influx of 13,000 visitors, including athletes, officials and volunteers, while emphasising the potential for job creation and socio-economic growth through sports.

"Preparations to host the games, including the construction of facilities, have not been easy, but our determination has triumphed and the rewards, both direct and indirect, have already started," he said.

Acknowledging the challenges encountered during the preparations, Dr Bawumia commended the resilience of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in helping to realise the dream.

He urged continued determination to ensure the success of the games and capitalise on the opportunities they presented for national advancement.

For her part, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the University of Ghana was proud to host the facility and some key events in the African Games.

She said the investment by the government would bring enormous benefit to the university and the entire nation.

Prof. Amfo said the completion of the facility would complement the university's efforts to continue to contribute to the development of national athletes.

She added that as part of efforts to ensure that the facilities were maintained, the university, a year ago, set up a committee to generate a maintenance module to run and maintain them.

Prof. Amfo said the Committee had presented its report and the university management was sure that by the time the facility was officially handed over to the university at the end of the Games, it would be ready to implement legacy maintenance and sustainability initiatives.



Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia (5th from left), with Mustapha Ussif (4th from left), Minister of Youth and Sports, Titus Glover (3rd from left), Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (2nd from right), VC, University of Ghana, and some dignitaries at the inauguration of the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra. Picture: Caleb Vanderpuiye

Minister’s remarks

For his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said Ghana stood on the brink of history as it prepared to host the African Games for the first time.

He expressed immense pride in the journey leading up to this momentous occasion, highlighting the relentless efforts to overcome challenges and deliver world-class facilities.

He expressed the hope that the state-of-the-art sporting venues would not only promise to foster athletic prowess but also contribute to broader infrastructure development, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

Mr Ussif said beyond the excitement of competition, the African Games served as a catalyst for progress and growth, driving socio-economic development.

He said the significant investment in sports infrastructure underscored Ghana's commitment to promote healthy lifestyles, inclusive education, and economic prosperity.

Acknowledging the crucial role of collaboration, Mr Ussif extended gratitude to all stakeholders, including the government, partners, sponsors, and local communities, for their unwavering support.

He also urged corporate Ghana to seize the opportunity to become sponsors, emphasising the immense reach and impact of the event on both national and continental levels.



A view of the Rugby Stadium. Picture courtesy: De Essence Photography

Nerve centre

The chairman of the LOC, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, said the University of Ghana Stadium was going to be the "heart and nerve centre of the African Games".

He said that was because the facility would host athletics, football, and rugby during the Games.

He also urged the government, through the Vice President, to set aside a day, preferably Thursday, for all public servants to wear a specially designed African Games T-shirt.

AU Commissioner

The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, commended the government for its commitment to develop a successful African Games.

She said it was vital that Africa also developed in sports because sports had become a key feature for socio-economic development globally.

She urged governments across the continent to view sports as an investment and not as a cost.