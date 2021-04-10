Zenu Atadeka jailbreak: 7 escapees rearrested, police hunt for 5 others

Seven suspects who escaped from the Zenu Atadeka Police Cell, which is under the Tema Regional Police Command, have been rearrested by the police.
Three of the fugitives were grabbed at their hideout at Kubekrom Number Two last Sunday, the day of the jailbreak, while three others were grabbed in separate operations at Juapong last Tuesday.
The seventh suspect, Sumaila Karim, 21, surrendered himself to the police on April 8, 2021.
In court
The acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, said six of the escapees had been put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court, where they were convicted on their own plea of guilty to charges related to their escape from lawful custody.
According to Chief Inspector Dzakpasu, the seventh suspect who turned himself in would be arraigned for escaping from lawful custody.
She said the police were on the hunt for five other suspects who also escaped from the Zenu Atadeka Police Station.
They are Richard Romeo, 30; Sulemana Ibrahim, 23; Abu Sadique, 29; Ibrahim Fuseini, 26, and Aziz Fuseini, 38.
On the run
Explaining the circumstances leading to the jailbreak, Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said the incident took place about 6:40 a.m. last Sunday when the policeman on duty was about to place a suspect, Aziz Fuseini, who had been arrested on a bench warrant, in the cell.
The Tema Police PRO said when the policeman opened the gate to the cell, Fuseini, who had porridge in a plastic bag in his hands as his breakfast, spilled the hot porridge onto the policeman’s face, paving the way for him (Fuseini) and 11 others already in detention to escape.
She appealed to members of the public with credible information on the escapees on the run to call the police on telephone numbers: 0246259137, 0542719093, 18555 or on emergency numbers 191 or 112.