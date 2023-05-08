Yinson Ghana provides computer lab for Apowa school

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu May - 08 - 2023 , 07:26

inson Production West Africa, a global energy infrastructure and technology company, has provided a new computer laboratory for the Artur Fischer Catholic Basic School at Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.



The fully furnished laboratory has 30 desktop computers and accessories, a server, a projector and a remote-controlled automated electric projector screen and internet connectivity with a year subscription to enhance Information Communication Technology (ICT) learning.

The facility is expected to train about 3,000 primary and junior high school students from the catchment areas.



Equipping

At a ceremony to hand over the facility, the Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator of Yinson Ghana, Edward Mensah, said ICT skills were increasingly becoming important in modern society, hence the need to equip children with the needed skills to enhance teaching and learning.

The focus of the company, he said, was aimed at supporting and promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, which was an approach to learning and development that integrated the sciences.

“With that commitment, we are happy to say this is the second computer lab we have provided in the municipality after we commissioned the first ICT centre in 2020 at the Kejabil Municipal Assembly for use by the junior high school,” he said.



Supporting

For his part, the Municipal Director of Education, George Effah, said since the inception of the Education Act of 2008 (Act 778) and the recent introduction and implementation of standard-based and Common Core curricula for primary and junior high schools, ICT system remained pivotal in the execution of its programmes.