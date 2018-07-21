YIKROSEC old students condemn Midland police officer

The Concerned Old Students of the Yilo Krobo Senior High School (COSYKSHS), the school which the police officer seen in a video that has gone viral assaulting a customer of the Midland Savings and Loans in Accra Friday attended, has condemned the action of the abusive police officer.
The police officer, named as Godzi Frederick Amanor popularly referred to by his colleagues as Skalla, beat a customer of Midland Savings and Loans at the Shiashie branch.Follow @Graphicgh
The customer, Patience Osafo had gone to the financial institution to withdraw her savings totalling Gh₵270.
The statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the group, Divine Narkotey Aboagye, on Friday evening, July 20, 2018, said "COSYKSHS was shocked that a police officer, who many identified to have had his High School Training in such an esteemed school in Somanya (Subject to Official Confirmation) could indulge in such fatuous and ludicrous behaviour unbecoming of an Officer in the Ghana Police Service".
The group, however, commended the leadership of the Ghana Police Service for the swift manner in which they have reacted to the issue by arresting the suspect and also sanctioned criminal investigations into the case.
Background
The Management of Midland Savings and Loans has issued an unqualified apology to a customer who was recorded being brutalised by a police officer at their premises in a viral video that has caused outrage on social media.
A statement issued by the management of Midland confirmed that the incident took place at one of their branches.
It also condemned in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to the customer.
Below is the full statement
Press release
20/07/2018 – The attention of the Concerned Old Students of Yilo Krobo Senior High School (COSYKSHS) has been drawn to a dastardly act committed by one Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor (identified by the Police Service) against a nursing mother in one of the branches of Midland Savings and Loans, a financial organisation.
We, therefore, condemn the misguided, miscalculated and unprofessional act of Corporal Amanor.
The COSYKSHS further commends the Ghana Police Service for the swift manner in which they have instigated criminal investigations against the corporal in question.
Finally, the COSYKSHS wishes to sound caution to past students many whom are in accomplished positions in society to desist from actions that could be described as inane, vapid, cretinous and jejune and could spoil the hard-earned reputation of our cherished Alma mater, Yilo Krobo Senior High School and Her hardworking Alumni.
Long live Great YIKROSEC!
Long live COSYKSHS!!
Long live Ghana!!!
Signed
Divine Narkotey Aboagye
General Secretary (COSYKSHS)