Wire Weaving urges youth to enter artisanal space: Holds training for gate installers

Wire Weaving Industries, a local wire mesh company, has urged the youth to access opportunities in the artisanal space as a source of self-employment.
An expert in the installation of the company’s wares, Yves Djuma, said there were job opportunities in the artisanal space that could absorb a good number of the youth into the informal sector.
Mr Djuma said this as he facilitated a training workshop for installers of Wire Weaving Industries’ Centurion D10 and D20 Smart gate motors in Accra yesterday.
Quality delivery
The training by the expert from Centurion SA was to improve the quality of installation to deliver according to the standards and requirements of clients and customers.
The company said the training was to produce professionally trained persons to install the relevant systems for customers while offering a means of livelihood to the youth.
The training was the latest by the company, which officials said was their support to improve employment among the youth.
With a track record of reliability spanning three decades, Centurion SA — whose products are said to maximise users’ security and convenience — currently exports to 70 countries worldwide.
The Centurion D10 and D20 Smart gate motors operate even with no electricity.
They can also be operated with smartphones and are said to be products for access control.
Wire Weaving Industries, a pioneer manufacturer of agro-industrial products, is also known for its presence in the security fencing business for industrial concerns and residential properties.