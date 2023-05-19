Water services to experience price increase starting June 1

Kweku Zurek May - 19 - 2023 , 07:52

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved a tariff adjustment for water services, which will take effect from June 1, 2023. This adjustment marks an upward shift in costs for all consumer groups.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 18, PURC explained that the decision to raise water tariffs for the second quarter of 2023 was based on several factors.

These factors include the cost of electricity, increased expenses associated with chemicals used in raw water treatment, the exchange rate between the Ghana Cedi and the US Dollar, and inflation.

PURC emphasized that its role extends beyond tariff adjustments. The commission is committed to closely monitoring the activities of utility service providers to ensure that consumers receive quality service delivery and value for their money.

Simultaneously, PURC has also implemented an 18.36% increase in tariffs for electricity and natural gas across the board.

This decision was made with the aim of striking a balance between preventing prolonged power outages and the negative impact such outages can have on jobs and livelihoods.

The regulator aims to minimize the impact of rate increases on consumers while ensuring the reliability of the power supply.

The Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism, which is in place, serves to track and incorporate changes in key factors used to determine natural gas and electricity tariffs.

Read the entire statement below;