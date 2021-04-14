Urvan bus somersaults after knocking down two suspected robbers

A commercial urvan bus, popularly known as ‘trotro’, in the early hours of Wednesday somersaulted, injuring 11 of its occupants, after running down two suspected robbers at Antieku, a suburb of Sowutuom in Accra.
The driver, who was a witness of a robbery incident carried out by the two suspects on board a motorbike, hit the two in an attempt to stop them from speeding off.
According to a police statement, the incident happened at about 5am when the two suspects robbed a fruit seller at Antieku and jumped on their motorbike to escape.
The statement explained that during their night patrols “they received a call from [their] control [room] indicating that there was an ongoing robbery at Antieku, a suburb of Sowutuom.”
“Police proceeded to the scene and found the robbers, two in number, knocked down in a gutter nearby with an urvan bus involved in an accident at the spot.”
It said after the bus driver hit the suspects, the car somersaulted, causing the passengers on board to sustain various degrees of injuries.
Four passengers who sustained severe injuries according to the police were immediately rushed to the Ga South Municipal Hospital [popularly known as Akawe] for medical attention.
The statement added that seven other passengers who sustained minor injuries and the two alleged robbers were also sent to the same hospital for treatment.
The two suspected robbers are currently in police custody.