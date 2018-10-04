Uniterra to train 20 young women in entrepreneurship

The Uniterra, a non-governmental organization has launched its 72nd entrepreneurship programme to provide mentorship for 20 young women in entrepreneurship.
The beneficiaries were selected from both Ghana and Canada and will be working together in a 12-day programme to enable them share knowledge and experiences.
Uniterra is a leading international volunteer cooperation and development programme, funded by the Government of Canada.
The five-year programme, which begun in 2015, seeks to improve lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable populations by stimulating growth and facilitating access to the benefits of growing and diversified market.
At a media lunch in Accra Thursday morning, the Country Coordinator of the programme, Mrs Clara Nyarkosh Anim said training is meant to connect entrepreneurs with mentors and coaches to enable them run their businesses.
She added that the training is focusing on vocational, technical, agricultural and residential construction sectors.
She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to take the programme seriously so as to achieve the purpose for which it was instituted.
The Sector Programme Officer, Mr Awudu Zakaria, said the programme would enable the beneficiaries to become economically independent, adding that the beneficiaries would serve as examples to their fellows.
The International Seminar Coordinator, Regina Hammond, said the formal lunch will be done on October 16, this year, at the Fiesta hotel in Accra.