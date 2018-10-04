Auditor General wants corruption prosecutions to be privatised

The Auditor General,
Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo, has called for the privatisation of prosecution of corruption cases in the country .
“With due apologies to the Attorney General, it is not to take anything at all from her office. But the truth of the matter is that corruption cases are so plenty. In fact, it is even difficult to prioritize them. And being the Attorney General who is supposed to prosecute murder cases, armed robbery etc, doing all that together with corruption becomes a problem,” said Mr. Domelevo Thursday at a Multi-Stakeholder Business Integrity Forum by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).
“So I am suggesting that we should look at how to
Revealing that the office of Attorney General is overwhelmed with “a lot of unattended” corruption cases, Mr. Domelevo said: “We can put a system in place for registration and recognition, monitoring and supervision such that it is done and done well,” stressing “…if we decentralize it and there are multiple sources of which action can come, it makes it more distasteful to be corrupt.”
Mr. Domelevo who in his 2016 report revealed that the overall financial impact of “weaknesses and irregularities” in the public amounted to GH¢2,165,542,375.14, also called for the amendment of the asset declaration law to allow the public access to the declared assets of public officials to enhance the fight against corruption.
