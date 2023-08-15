UCC alumni honour Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Aug - 15 - 2023 , 09:58

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) Alumni has honoured the Founder of the Prophet Albert Asihene-Arjarquah Ministry (PAAAM), Prophet Albert Asihene-Arjarquah.

Prophet Asihene - Arjarquah, an alumnus of the UCC, was selected among 60 renowned past students of the university who uplifted the image of the UCC in Ghana and abroad.

He was bestowed with the title "Religious Exploit Personality".

The recognition forms part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the university.

Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah pursued a course in chemistry at the UCC and completed in 2005.

He, however, responded to the Divine calling by going into full time ministry.

Philanthropy

Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah has since been ministering the prophetic messages in Ghana and abroad.

His Ministry continues to push the frontiers of accurate prophecies and redemption.

He also uses the ministry to embark on philanthropic interventions with special focus on prison inmates, as well as brilliant needy pupils and students.

Alumni awards

Briefing the media after the award during the launch of the Eastern Regional Chapter of the UCC Alumni, the President of the Alumni Association, Samuel Danso Akoto, said the association decided to reward members who had acquitted themselves in different fields such as academia, politics, business, religion both in Ghana and abroad.

Present at the ceremony were the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben North, Comfort Asante; the Vice-Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Professor David Kofi Essuman and prominent personalities.

The alumni president said some of the distinguished personalities honoured included Kofi Totobi Kwakye, a one-time Minister of Information, and a former Vice-Chancellor of the UCC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang who was also a running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, during the 2020 general elections.

Mr Akoto announced that the association would be establishing a scholarship scheme to support at least 50 needy brilliant students annually to pursue various academic programmes at the UCC.

Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah, after receiving the award, registered his appreciation to the alumni association for the honour done him.

He called for sustained unity and networking among members to strengthen the association, emphasising that as a big family, each member of the alumni had a role to play to project the image and quality of the university.