Two-thirds of Ghana's unemployed are women - Statistical Service report

GraphicOnline May - 03 - 2023 , 12:48

According to the 2022 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey Third Quarter Labour Statistics Report launched in Accra today, females make up two-thirds of the unemployed individuals in the country.

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, emphasized at the report launch that the high rates of female unemployment were not solely due to their gender.

He stated that the unemployment rate for females was almost double that of males. “Unemployment among females was close to twice of males,” he said.

In the first three quarters of last year, about 157,000 individuals, which accounted for roughly 13.2% of the labour force, experienced a spell of unemployment lasting one or more days.

More to folllow...